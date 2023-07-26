DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A year after a deal was struck between Ukraine and Russia to allow Ukraine to export grains, Russia has ended that agreement, but what does that mean for prices of crops here in the United States?

The Black Sea Grain Deal was signed in July of 2022 allowing Ukraine to export their crops including wheat, one of their top exported crops, estimated at $5.1 billion.

Earlier this month, Russia ended the deal, and bombed some of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in response to a reported attack on the key Kerch bridge which connects Russia to Crimea. The end of the deal marks panic, not just for Ukraine, but other countries.

Dr. Glen Duerr, professor of international studies at Cedarville University, said, “This initiative allows Ukrainian wheat, corn, etc. to move through the territory and out through the Black Sea and then to places like Egypt, to Nigeria, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan that desperately need the the food.”

In countries that heavily rely on Ukraine for wheat, food scarcity will become worse the longer they go without Ukrainian exports. While prices have increased a bit in the United States since the deal expired, we will remain largely unaffected.

Dr. Kevin Willardsen, associate professor of economics at Wright State University, said, “The United States produces enough wheat and corn to more than meet our domestic needs. Now, these are global markets, and you might see a slight increase in the price of these goods. But the largest contributor to the increase in the price of wheat and corn has just been inflation.”

Turkey helped broker the deal last year, and when Turkey President Erdogan meets with President Putin in August, the Black Sea grain deal will be on the top of the agenda.