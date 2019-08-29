Russ Nature Reserve tearing down home damaged by tornado

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Russ Nature Reserve will look a little different as the home on the property will be demolished after being damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes.
Greene County Parks & Trails announced the demolition, saying that they have been back and forth with insurance company, finally reaching a settlement.
While the home will be demolished, the tree will remain and be a part of the park. After the tornado, over 600 damaged trees were removed from the property due to public safety concerns.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, Greene County Parks & Trails will be opening the property before the demolition so that the public can have one last look at it. It will be open from 11 am to 2 pm.
