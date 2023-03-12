DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Runners came out in full force to University of Dayton Arena for a morning activity.

An annual race returned to UD Arena on Sunday. Along with the returning Big Hoopla race, cold temperatures and snowy conditions made its way back into the Miami Valley overnight just in time to greet the active runners.

The process for runners to get registered on the day of the race began with signups, which began at 7:30 a.m.

Participants began the race at 9 a.m. close to the Dayton Flyers Softball Stadium. On the course of the path of running, attendees were said to be able to see the skyline, Carillon Park and other items of interest.

The Big Hoopla 4 Miler was scheduled to end around the Dayton Flyers Softball Stadium too.

Prizes of $25 to $100 were said to be given to the winners of the race, following the race concluding. Everyone in attendance was able to receive a free photograph of the race, a tee shirt, medal, and lots of food.