Runner dies after collapsing in Wapakoneta race

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – A runner in a Wapakoneta race over the weekend died after collapsing during the race.

According to a Facebook post by the organizers of the ‘Run to the Moon’ races, Corby Hall from Hebron, Ohio collapsed during the race on Saturday and died a short time later at the hospital.

The posts go on to say that other runners stopped to help Hall until EMS and police could arrive.

Hall’s family is working with organizers of the race to plan a tribute, although the details have yet to be announced.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.