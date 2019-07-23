Runner dies after collapsing in Wapakoneta race

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – A runner in a Wapakoneta race over the weekend died after collapsing during the race.

According to a Facebook post by the organizers of the ‘Run to the Moon’ races, Corby Hall from Hebron, Ohio collapsed during the race on Saturday and died a short time later at the hospital.

The posts go on to say that other runners stopped to help Hall until EMS and police could arrive.

Hall’s family is working with organizers of the race to plan a tribute, although the details have yet to be announced.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS