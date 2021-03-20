‘Run a Mile for Jaxon’ event raising awareness for teen suicide and mental health during the pandemic

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – March 17, 2020 is the last time Karen Davis says she saw her first and only grandson, Jaxon Zynda.

The spread of COVID- 19 had just started shutting down the world, and the 17-year-old track athlete was having a hard time.

“It was around this time last year, when school shut down. I know he was really looking forward to a track meet, he was sad that he couldn’t do the track meet [and] he wasn’t around his friends…and that was important to him,” shared Davis. “April 7 was the day that he took his life, and I think that had a lot to do with it.”

Now, Davis is working to honor Jaxon’s legacy and raise awareness for teen suicide. She started planning the, Run a Mile for Jaxon event which will happen in Springboro on April 24, a day after his 18th birthday.

Participants can take part either in person, or virtually. The funds raised from donations, sales and more will go directly to the Behavioral Health Center at Dayton Children’s Hospital to provide more resources for children and teens struggling with mental health.

“There’s just so much more beyond what a family can provide for a teenager or a child that’s struggling, but there [are] not enough resources,” said Davis.

Davis says, training to run the Mile for Jaxon has made her feel closer to her grandson and highlighted the link between exercise and mental health.

“I do think exercise is helpful,” she said. “That’s probably the only thing that’s gotten me through this.”

She’s hoping that sharing Jaxon’s story can help other families dealing with mental health issues.

“Just keep talking to your child or your teenager tell them you love them,” she said.

For more information on Run a Mile for Jaxon, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline here, or call 1-800-273-8255.