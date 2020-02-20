BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Oxford Township police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Rumpke trash truck in Butler County.
A vehicle hit the truck while it was stopped collecting trash early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
“Just like any service vehicle in the roadway, a garbage truck or recycling truck has a driver and a team associated with it and we always encourage passing motorists to exercise caution and slow down to get around,” said Jonathan Kissell with Rumpke.
The driver of the Rumpke truck was not injured.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton Auto Show begins Thursday
- Rumpke truck involved in deadly crash
- New funding program will fight blight in Montgomery County
- Farmers educate Ohio lawmakers on agriculture
- VIDEO: Woman attempts to escape Montgomery Co. Jail by climbing into ceiling