Rumpke truck involved in deadly crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Oxford Township police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Rumpke trash truck in Butler County.

A vehicle hit the truck while it was stopped collecting trash early Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

“Just like any service vehicle in the roadway, a garbage truck or recycling truck has a driver and a team associated with it and we always encourage passing motorists to exercise caution and slow down to get around,” said Jonathan Kissell with Rumpke.

The driver of the Rumpke truck was not injured.

