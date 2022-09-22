MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents.

According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc.

The city had participated in the Southwest Ohio Regional Refuse Consortium, which found Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. “to be the lowest and best bidder”, according to the Consortium program.

Miamisburg residents currently pay $12 per month for the collection of refuse and recycling services.

The Miamisburg City Council has not made a decision on what impact or potential increase the new Rumpke contract will have on city residents.

Residents pay a fee and the city subsidizes the Rumpke collection services, according to city officials.