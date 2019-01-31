Rumpke trash collection continues as normal, despite freezing temperatures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Rumpke says trash collection will go on as normal, despite the frigid temperatures.

Communications manager Gayane Makaryan says although it is below freezing outside, it's not too dangerous for their crews to operate and they're taking the necessary precautions so their crews can work without issue.

Makaryan says it's up to a team of supervisors and safety experts to determine when it's too cold - or too hot - for crews to operate.

Those teams are out on the road with collection crews assessing the weather and driver conditions.

"We have a dedicated safety team that asseses these kinds of things, and makes sure that any weather condition - we can operate, we just have to make sure that we're diligent about it,"Makaryan said.

The most important thing? Ensuring employees are wearing the proper clothing to work outside.

She said: "We're making sure our drivers are wearing appropriate gear. They're wearing hats and gloves - and they have a second pair of gloves with them. We're also distributing face masks if they don't have one."

They're also providing drivers with plenty of breaks and warm drinks and food.

"Water and Gatorade and hot chocolate - in addition to bagels and doughnuts," she said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.