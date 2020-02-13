Rumpke to service Kettering for waste and recycling beginning in July

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Kettering announced that his has selected Rumpke Waste and Recycling for the waste and recycling services in the city.

No preparation is needed by residents for the change. Rumpke will drop off new trash and recycling bins and Waste Management will remove their recycling and trash carts. Trash and recycling collection days will stay the same but times may change.

“We are excited to work with Rumpke,” Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said. “Providing quality, cost-effective service to our residents is our ultimate goal; and, Rumpke understands our mission. We have been developing the transition plan with care to ensure our residents enjoy a smooth changeover. We will keep our residents updated throughout the process.”

Rumpke will begin servicing the Kettering community on July 1.

“Our family-owned company appreciates the opportunity to provide excellent service for Kettering,” Jake Rumpke, Region Vice President of Rumpke, said. “We are also grateful for the assistance of Kettering officials. Together, we are working to ensure a seamless transition for residents. We look forward to serving this community for years to come.”