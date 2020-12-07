Rumpke to service Fairborn for waste and recycling beginning in 2021

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Rumpke Waste and Recycling announced it is the new service provider for the City of Fairborn.

Rumpke said residents will begin receiving their new carts the week of Dec. 7 but should not use them until their first service day in 2021.

Old carts will be picked up by the current provider after their final trash collection on Dec. 28.

“Rumpke has served as the City of Fairborn’s commercial trash service provider for almost 20 years,” said Karen Hawkins, Public Works Director for the City of Fairborn. “We are excited to extend our partnership to include weekly residential service.”

For more information, visit www.rumpke.com.