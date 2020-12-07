Rumpke to service Fairborn for waste and recycling beginning in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Rumpke Waste and Recycling announced it is the new service provider for the City of Fairborn.

Rumpke said residents will begin receiving their new carts the week of Dec. 7 but should not use them until their first service day in 2021.

Old carts will be picked up by the current provider after their final trash collection on Dec. 28.

“Rumpke has served as the City of Fairborn’s commercial trash service provider for almost 20 years,” said Karen Hawkins, Public Works Director for the City of Fairborn. “We are excited to extend our partnership to include weekly residential service.”

For more information, visit www.rumpke.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS