DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rumpke Waste & Recycling is expanding its acceptable recycling items list.

Effective immediately, Rumpke said it will now accept disposal paper, plastic and aluminum cups in curbside and dropbox programs.

“As a recycling leader, Rumpke is constantly working with end-users to develop solutions for expanded recycling opportunities,” said Jeff Snyder, Rumpke’s Director of Recycling. “Our commitment to our recycling operation remains a top priority.”

Rumpke said examples of acceptable cups include paper and plastic beverage cups from fast-food restaurants, plastic souvenir cups and Ball brand aluminum cups. Additional guidelines include:

Plastic lids should be reattached to plastic cups

Plastic lids from paper cups should be removed and discarded

Straws and stoppers are not accepted

Colorful Solo brand cups are not accepted

Ceramic and glass cups are not accepted

K-cups are not accepted

Paper cups are not accepted in Northeast Ohio where Rumpke partners with a third party processor to process material

No cups will be accepted in Central Kentucky where Rumpke partners with LFUCG to process material

Rumpke customers can recycle to following items:

Plastic bottles, jugs, tubs (butter, sour cream, cottage cheese tubs as well as yogurt and fruit and yogurt cups) and disposable plastic cups, NOT Solo cups

Cartons

Glass bottles and jars (any color)

Aluminum cups and cans and steel cans

Paper, paper board (cereal boxes, 12-pack containers, mail, etc.), cardboard and paper cups (paper cups not accepted in the Cleveland Region)

Rumpke said all items should be clean, empty and placed in recycling containers loose to ensure they can be properly sorted and recycled. For more information, visit www.rumpke.com.