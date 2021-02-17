Rumpke driver dies in work-related incident near WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) – A Rumpke Waste and Recycling residential driver died while working Tuesday morning near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

According to WPAFB, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday at a housing complex on Colonel Glenn Highway and Airway Road.

Rumpke released the statement below to 2 NEWS:

“On Tuesday, Feb. 16, a Rumpke Waste & Recycling residential driver passed away while working near Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Anytime a team member passes it’s like losing a member of our family. Our hearts break for our team member, his family and anyone else touched by this situation. The circumstances surrounding the team member’s passing remain unclear at this time. A thorough investigation is still very much underway. Rumpke is committed to working hand-in-hand with Wright Patterson and investigators to gather all the details. Currently, Rumpke’s team members are keeping their fellow friend and colleague in their thoughts. Rumpke has made an Employee Assistance Program available for those needing support during such a trying time. As details are uncovered and confirmed we will pass them along.”

