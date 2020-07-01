Live Now
Rumpke begins service in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Rumpke Waste and Recycling Services will begin servicing Kettering Tuesday, July 1.

Representatives from Rumpke say that routes and pickup days should remain the same, but pickup times may vary. Because of this, it asks residents to leave their carts on the curb the night before.

Residents who had more than one cart with Kettering’s previous waste management company will receive more in the next week.

