RTA’s Wright Stop Plaza platform to reopen Nov. 22

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The transit center platform at Wright Stop Plaza is set to reopen Sunday, Nov. 22, after over a month of being closed.

The Greater Dayton RTA closed the platform in October to perform construction on Jefferson Street. They estimated that contractors would finish sometime around Friday, Nov. 20.

RTA officials told 2 NEWS that the platform would have opened Saturday, Nov. 21, but the city of Dayton asked that it be delayed so they could stripe the new asphalt.