DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be extending operating hours for The Flyer on March 13 for The Big Hoopla Family Event.

According to RTA, The Flyer will be operating from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 13 on its normal route to assist with The Hoopla Family Festival in the Oregon District.

The Flyer will run every ten minutes so you can get to all the festivities without the hassle of limited parking options said RTA.

The RTA will also be providing shuttle services for event ticket holders for the First Four games on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16. Shuttle services will operate from 4 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. from the University of Dayton Arena and Carillon Park.

To see a map of The Flyer route, visit www.iriderta.org/theflyer. RTA said you can also plan your trip using the Transit app.