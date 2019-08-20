RTA welcomes Spin electric scooters to Dayton with launch party

Breaking News
by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is welcoming electric scooter company Spin into the city on Wednesday with a launch party.

San Francisco-based Spin scooters will become another option for people within the area to explore the city.

Details like safety tips, city rules, and a group ride session will be explained at the launch party.

The event kicks off at 11 am at Courthouse Square, located at 23 N. Main St. in Dayton.

