RTA updates buses to show ‘DPD STRONG’ display

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Businesses and individuals continue to find ways to show support for Dayton police after the sudden loss of Detective Jorge Del Rio this past week.

Dayton’s RTA services have already begun updating the header signs on all RTA buses and shuttles around the area – beginning with the Flyer buses that run along Main Street – to read “DPD STRONG.”

The message alternates with a “DAYTON STRONG” message that the RTA began displaying after the Memorial Day tornadoes swept through the area.

Greater Dayton RTA’s Communication Manager Jessica Olson said that Dayton Police Department is one of their closest partners and it was important for the RTA to quickly show them support.

All RTA’s will be updated to reflect the new message. Officials said the message will be on display throughout the month of November.

“There’s really no limit on the feeling of loss that this city is experiencing,” said Olson. “We want the Dayton Police Department to know we’re thinking of them, standing by them, and so are our drivers. We feel very close to this community and we want them to know through this message that we are there for them.”

