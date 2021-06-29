RTA to stop selling day passes July 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will stop selling day passes onboard all buses beginning July 1 as part of the next phase of its plan to move to a cashless on-board fare system.

The last day the RTA will sell day passes on onboard buses will be Wednesday, June 30. The agency said it stopped selling paper passes used on the fare box in April 2021, including in its transit centers and retail outlet locations.

The RTA launched its new fare payment system, Tapp Pay, in June 2020. Tapp Pay is available via smartphones through the free Transit app, as well as reloadable smartcards. It is an account value-based payment system, meaning customers have value deducted from their account versus utilizing a pass.

Also ending on June 30 is the agency’s COVID-19 vaccination credit. Those who provided proof of vaccination to RTA could receive a $30 credit on their Tapp Pay account– the equivalent of a month of free travel. Customers have until Wednesday to take advantage of this program.

Reloadable cards can be obtained at all RTA transit centers. There is no cost to receive one, but customers must load at least $3 to receive a card.

For more information, visit www.i-riderta.org.