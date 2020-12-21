RTA to run Sunday service schedule on Christmas, New Year’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will run a Sunday service schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The RTA will run its regular service hours on Thursday, Dec. 24, and on Thursday, Dec. 31. RTA Connect Paratransit services will also follow the same timeframes of its weekend services through the holidays.

Santa will make one last Christmas Eve appearance on RTA’s holiday bus on Route 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The holiday bus will continue running regular routes through Dec. 31.

The Flyer will not run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

The RTA Customer Service Call Center will operate under its regular hours on Christmas and New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more schedule information, visit www.i-riderta.org.