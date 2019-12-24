RTA to run Sunday service on Christmas, New Year’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will run a Sunday service schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Additionally, the Flyer will not run on these holidays. RTA Connect Paratransit services will follow their same timeframes of its weekend services through the holidays.

On Christmas and New Year’s Day, the RTA Customer Service Call Center will operate on a Sunday schedule, open 8 am until 4:30 pm.

Santa will be onboard the RTA’s holiday bus on Christmas Eve to give young riders one last chance to make a gift request. You can find him on Route X5 from 10:45 am – 12:45 pm.

You can find the RTA’s holiday bus schedule by clicking here.

