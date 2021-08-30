RTA to run Sunday bus service schedule on Labor Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will operate on a Sunday schedule for all routes on Labor Day, Monday, September 6.

The Flyer will also not be running, as it does not have a Sunday service schedule, according to a release. The RTA Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and will only be taking paratransit customer reservations and calls.

The regular operating schedule for all RTA services will resume on Tuesday, September 7.

For specific information on holiday hours, call (937) 425-8300. Sunday schedules for all routes can be found at www.iriderta.org.