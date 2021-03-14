RTA to provide free weekly shuttle to public health COVID-19 vaccination clinic sites

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is expanding its vaccination transportation program by offering a free shuttle beginning March 16.

The RTA said the shuttle will be made available weekly from RTA’s downtown transit center to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County vaccination clinic sites during dates and times identified by public health.

Additionally, residents who have a scheduled vaccination appointment can make a reservation for transportation up to a day before the appointment by calling (937) 425-8300 and choosing option six.

For more information, visit www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.