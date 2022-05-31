DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will be providing free rides on Saturdays and Sundays this summer.

According to RTA, community members will have access to free rides on Saturdays and Sundays this summer beginning on June 4 and ending on September 4.

RTA said, “With gas prices at an all-time high, the RTA wants to encourage people to save money by using public transportation while also ensuring steep gas prices don’t create a barrier for people wanting to participate in summer events.”

The free rides will apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services.

For a trip planner and RTA routes, visit www.iriderta.org or download the free Transit app.