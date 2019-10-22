RTA to provide free rides on Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will service free rides system-wide on Nov. 5 to ensure access for all of those who wish to vote but may not have transportation.

According to RTA, the free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services.

“We want to remove transportation as an obstacle to citizens excising their voting right,” Brandon Policicchio, Chief Customer and Business Development Officer for the RTA, said.

To find your polling place, CLICK HERE.

