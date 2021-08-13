RTA to phase out old passes, paper tickets and change cards by Sept. 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is taking big steps in integrating a new fare payment system.

RTA will be eliminating the use of its old system passes, paper tickets and change cards effective Sept. 1 as it begins moving customers over to Tapp Pay.

Though the public transit agency stopped selling old system passes and paper tickets in April, and discontinued the sale of Day Passes in July, some customers may have outstanding items that will no longer be usable after Aug. 31.

RTA will start exclusively using Tapp Pay for fare payment beginning Nov. 1. For more information, click here.

