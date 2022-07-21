DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA has announced some minor adjustments to a few of its route schedules.

The adjustments will include:

Route 11 – added stops on Cardington Road and Dixie Drive

Route 14 – first northbound trip will serve Whispering Drive and Sparks Street

Route 22 – Ohio Rehabilitation Servies stop moved out front to Cincinnati Street, two stops added on Liscum Drive and Germantown Street to serve the Martin Luther King Manor

Routes 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 – all Sunday trips that end at Wright Stop Plaza will be shifted five minutes earlier

According to the RTA, the route adjustments will begin Sunday, July 24.

For more information on routes, visit www.iriderta.org.