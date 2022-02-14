DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be making minor changes to a few of its route schedules.

Beginning on Sunday, Feb. 20, RTA said it will be making adjustments to a few of its route schedules.

The adjustments are as follow:

Route 12 – Adjusted weekday southbound running times from Hope Center to Fairview and Wheatley from 5 minutes to 7 minutes from 5:36 a.m. to 5:16 p.m.

Route 14 – Adjusted the weekday and Saturday southbound 6:13 a.m. trips 5 minutes earlier at 6:08 a.m. to make the 6:55 a.m. line-up at Wright Stop Plaza

Route 18 – Additional trips added to the weekday northbound service leaving 1st and Central in Miamisburg at 7:05 a.m. and 2:56 p.m. to service the Fuyao plant; Adjusted the weekday northbound trip at 10:51 p.m. to 10:46 p.m. leaving from 1st and Central to serve the Fuyao plant

Route 34 – Adjusted the Saturday eastbound trip leaving the Northwest Transit Center 6 minutes later, now leaving at 11:10 p.m.; Adjusted the Saturday eastbound trip leaving Walmart at Miller Lane 6 minutes later, now leaving at 11:38 p.m.

More route information can be found at iriderta.org.