RTA to implement fare capping for Tapp Pay users

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will implement fare capping to Tapp Pay.

The RTA said that with the fare capping customers will be limited in the amount they pay in a timeframe once they have ridden enough times to accumulate the equivalent of a daily or 31-day monthly pass.

Starting February 1, customers will be capped at $3 daily and $30 within a rolling 31-day period when using Tapp Pay. As a result, no matter how many trips a customer takes throughout a given day or rolling 31-day period, additional trips during that time period will be free.

“Traditional transit fare systems have created a situation where customers who are least able to afford the upfront costs of a monthly pass end up paying more, but also end up traveling less by the end of the month. Fare capping solves this,” said Brandon Policicchio, RTA’s Chief Customer & Business Development Officer.

Fare capping will only apply to Tapp Pay customers on the Transit app. The RTA plans to expand its new payment system later this year by adding smartcards.

For more information, visit RTA’s website at www.i-riderta.org/tapp-pay.