DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will be hosting an interactive hiring event at the University of Dayton Arena where candidates can drive a bus.

According to the RTA, prospective bus drivers will be offered the chance to test drive big buses and/or small non-CDL buses at the event to get a feel for being a bus driver.

RTA said they are looking to fill over 50 CDL bus driver positions and over 35 non-CDL driver positions.

Interviews will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 10 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 11 at UD Area. RTA said candidates must bring and hold a valid Driver’s License along with a copy of their resume. After completing an interview, RTA trainers will assist applicants with a test drive.

“You don’t know what it’s like driving a bus until you try it, and this way candidates get to ‘test drive’ their new job,” said Chief Customer & Business Development Officer Brandon Policicchio. “Normally, it would take a week or so for a new hire to get behind the wheel. It’s a cool and rewarding experience to drive a bus. I started driving a bus when I was 19, and we want to offer that in advance to potential candidates.”

RTA is offering a coupon code for a no-charge Uber or Lyft to and from UD Arena from anywhere in Montgomery County to ensure that all can participate in the hiring event. RTA will also provide transportation from Wright Stop Plaza. Interested candidates should find an RTA Transit Ambassador at the transit center and request a ride to the event.

For more information, visit www.iriderta.org/careers.