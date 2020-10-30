RTA to give free rides to the polls on Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA said it will provide free rides system-wide to the polls on Election Day.

The RTA said these free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services.

The RTA said it understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right. Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments, and activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all. The RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018 and extended this program to include early voting in 2020 to alleviate concerns about voting during the international COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the RTA, early voting rides were made available in partnership with the Dayton Unit NAACP, League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area, and East End Community Services.

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, RTA’s official real-time information and trip-planning mobile application, to find the bus stop closest to their polling place. The app is free to download and available to both Android and Apple users. More information about the app can be found on the RTA’s website.

Those needing to find their polling location can use the Montgomery County Board of Election’s website.