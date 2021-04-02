RTA to give credits to riders with new pay account, those who have been vaccinated

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority said it is rewarding customers who sign-up for a new Tapp Pay account by giving them up to $30 in credits when they create a new account beginning Tuesday, April 6.

Tapp Pay, RTA’s payment platform, can be used via a smartcard starting April 6 for customers who do not already use Transit app and the Tapp Pay feature via a smartphone. RTA said Smartcards allow customers without access to a smartphone a way to save money daily via fare capping. Customers will be limited, or capped, in the amount they pay within a given timeframe once they have ridden enough times to accumulate the equivalent of a daily or 31-day monthly pass. This means regardless of how many trips a customer takes throughout a given day or rolling 31-day period, any additional trips during that period of time will be free of charge. Customers who use Tapp Pay will be capped at the current promotional rates of $3 daily and $30 within a rolling 31-day period.

The RTA will be signing up new customers for a new account at a booth at Wright Stop Plaza, 4 S. Main St., beginning Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 20. As a reward for creating a new account, RTA customers will be given a $15 credit on their Tapp Pay account. Those who add another $15 to their account within 30 days of creating their account will be credited another $15 by the RTA, meaning new Tapp Pay customers can receive up to $30 in free rides—the equivalent of riding for 31-days for free, said Brandon Policicchio, RTA chief customer and business development officer.

“Using Tapp Pay and taking advantage of fare capping is the safest and the best way to save, and keep your money longer,” Policicchio said. “By offering smartcards, customers who do not have a smartphone can now take advantage of these savings, while also using a safe and secure contactless option to purchase and load value.”

RTA said customers must have an valid email address to create an account. Once an account is created, value can be added to the account via cash at over 200 retail outlets, along with RTA’s new payment kiosks located within Wright Stop Plaza. In addition, customers can pay with a debit or credit card at RTA payment kiosks at any RTA transit center, or online using the Tapp Pay Hub. A complete list of retail outlets is available on the agency’s website.

As a special bonus, the RTA is offering an additional $30 credit to any new or existing Tapp Pay account holder who can show proof they’ve completed the COVID-19 vaccination process. Beginning April 6 through June 30, 2021, customers can show their official vaccination card to any Transit Ambassador at an RTA transit center, or to a staff member following signing up for Tapp Pay account to receive the credit. Credits will only be issued to Tapp Pay customers who can prove they’ve received all necessary COVID-19 vaccinations. Credits will be issued within 72 hours. For more information on this promotion, visit www.iriderta.org or call 937-425-8300.

Customers can create a mobile Tapp Pay account by downloading the Transit app available in both Google Play & App stores. For more information, visit RTA’s website at www.i-riderta.org/tapp-pay.