DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will be extending its service while also ending promotional fare rates.

According to the RTA, service will be extended from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday beginning Aug. 14. All routes with the exception of Route 55 will operate on the same schedule, seven days a week. Start and end times will vary by route.

Although fares will not be increasing, RTA will be ending its promotional rates under the new system, Tapp Pay. RTA said that these promotional rates have been offered since April 2021, however, regular rates will return beginning on Sept. 5.

