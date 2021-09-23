RTA to expand door-to-door services for seniors

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RTA will expand its door-to-door services by offering a new program for seniors beginning October 4.

The agency said the new program will offer seniors door-to-door service for essential trips such as doctor’s office visits, hospital appointments, medical testing, pharmacy trips and trips to the grocery store. The program was funded through a federal 5310 program grant awarded by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“One of the most critical needs we heard from our area seniors at a recent public hearing was the need for direct door-to-door service for medical, pharmacy and even grocery trips,” said RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky. “They indicated that seniors are not always able to access the big bus fixed-route services, and not all seniors qualify for the paratransit services RTA offers to provide access door-to-door.”

The service is open to all seniors age 65 and older. The RTA said it will be offered at a reduced cost of $5 per one way trip, as opposed to RTA’s $30 unrestricted door-to-door service. RTA certified paratransit customers will continue to receive door to door rides for $3.50 per one way trip.

“Getting our area seniors to life-important medical appointments and to take care of life-critical pharmacy/grocery needs is critical to the long-term health and wellbeing of our seniors,” said Ruzinsky. “We hope to be able to grow and expand services to our seniors as we tackle employment and funding challenges facing us.”

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

This service will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trips should be scheduled at least 3 days in advance. Trips are on a space available basis. To book a trip, call (937) 425-8300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Biden's vaccine mandate to face legal challenges, enforcement

IRS announces inflation adjustments for 2021 tax year

Unvaccinated Florida COVID patient flown to CT for life-saving treatment after reaching out to 169 hospitals

Local school district calling on National Guard to drive kids to school amid bus driver shortage

3 kids shot at Louisville bus stop; more students shot in KS, VA and IL

Dayton police, mayor commend officer injured after shooting Tuesday night

More News