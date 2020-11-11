RTA to expand contactless, cash payment options

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA said it will begin using electronic payment readers onboard all vehicles starting Nov. 16.

According to a press release, customers with smartphones that want to pay with cash can now purchase and load passes to their Tapp Pay account at the following retail locations:

Westside Wireless – 1132 Wayne Avenue

Fix or Cell – 1243 Wayne Avenue

AM PM Market Inc. – 2317 Salem Avenue

Network of Dayton – 2523 S Smithville Road

It’s On Wireless – 2801 Philadelphia Drive

Forever Wireless – 2808 Salem Avenue

Fastlink Wireless – 2919 Linden Avenue

Bestin the West Wireless – 3010 W. Third Street

Fam Computer Wireless – 4550 Salem Avenue

Al Hasoun LLC – 4787 Salem Avenue

RTA’s Wright Stop Plaza sales outlet will begin accepting cash payments on Nov. 23.

For more information, visit RTA’s website at www.i-riderta.org/how-to-ride/tapp-pay.