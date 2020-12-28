RTA to adjust routes beginning Jan. 10

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will adjust its bus service routes beginning Sunday, January 10.

The changes to the routes are as follows:

Route 2: Eastbound weekday trip at 5:36 p.m. will be adjusted by 6 minutes departing Eastown Transit Center.

Route 7: Layover will be moved to the Meijer in Englewood. Weekday frequency adjusted from 15 minutes to 19 minutes during peak hours and adjusted from 20 minutes to 25 minutes after peak hours. Saturday frequency adjusted from 30 minutes to 34 minutes from 4:49 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 17: Added northbound trip at 5:26 a.m. to East Loop.

Route 18: Northbound weekday trip at 7:04 a.m. will be adjusted by a minute departing 1st Street & Central Avenue.

Route 22: Saturday northbound trips in between Webster Street at Behr and Needmore Road at Racino will be adjusted between 12:55 p.m. and 5:55 p.m.

Route 24: Layover will be relocated from the Meijer in Englewood to Northwest Transit Center.

Route 43: Additional Saturday service will be added. Northbound trips to Croc’s distribution center at 5:20 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. will be adjusted by two minutes. Southbound trips at 5:52 p.m. and 7:16 p.m. will be adjusted by two minutes departing Dayton International Airport.

Route 2, 24 and 34: Route change to service the Northwest Transit Center.

Route 16, 22 and 34: Layover will be relocated from Towne Center at Commons to Walmart at York Commons.

The RTA said it periodically adjusts bus service in response to the needs of customers, communities and businesses. Timetables and route maps can be found at www.iriderta.org.