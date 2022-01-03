DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is going to temporarily reduce its services.

To balance the reduction of manpower availability due to pressures from absenteeism and lower ridership, RTA will be scaling back its services.

According to RTA, the reduction will occur mostly in its routes operating on a Saturday service schedule six days a week, Monday through Saturday, with the exclusion routes 22, 43, 55 and the Flyer.

The temporary adjustments are as follows:

Day Frequency 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 1 : 40 minutes

: 40 minutes Routes 2, 4, 12 : 45 minutes

: 45 minutes Route 7 : 34 minutes

: 34 minutes Route 8 : 28 minutes

: 28 minutes Route 9 : 42 minutes

: 42 minutes Route 11, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 : 100 minutes

: 100 minutes Route 34: 90 minutes

Night Frequency 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Routes 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12 : 75 minutes

: 75 minutes Route 11, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 : 100 minutes

: 100 minutes Route 34: 90 minutes

RTA said routes 22 and 43 will operate on a normal weekday schedule and the frequency on route 55 and the Flyer will not change. Sunday service is not impacted by these changes.

According to RTA, you can find your route information at www.iriderta.org.