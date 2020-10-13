RTA temporarily closing Wright Stop Plaza platform for road repair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA will temporarily close the transit center platform at Wright Stop Plaza and relocate the buses as city of Dayton contractors perform work on Jefferson Street.

The work is scheduled to start Oct. 20 and will continue until approximately Nov. 20. All scheduled routes and times should stay the same.

While the work is underway, customers will board and exit the bus on Main Street and East Third Street. The following reroutes will be in effect:

Eastbound Buses : Will pick up customers on W. Third Street & Jefferson Street and proceed to the regular route.

: Will pick up customers on W. Third Street & Jefferson Street and proceed to the regular route. Westbound Buses : Will pick up customers on E. Third Street & Main Street. The route will continue left on Ludlow Street, turn right on 4th Street, then turn right on Wilkinson Avenue, and finally turn left on Third Street into the regular route.

: Will pick up customers on E. Third Street & Main Street. The route will continue left on Ludlow Street, turn right on 4th Street, then turn right on Wilkinson Avenue, and finally turn left on Third Street into the regular route. Northbound Buses : Will pick up customers on Main Street & Third Street.

: Will pick up customers on Main Street & Third Street. Southbound Buses: Will pick customers on Main Street & Third Street, in front of Courthouse Square.