DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA is seeking input on its service through an online survey.

Administered by the American Bus Benchmarking Group (ABBG), the survey is now live on RTA’s website until May 1. Those who participate in the survey will be entered for a chance to win prizes.

“The ABBG customer satisfaction survey gives our customers a chance to tell us what we are doing well and point out areas where we could improve,” said Brandon Policicchio, Chief Customer and Business Development Officer for the RTA. “We understand that there have been temporary changes to our services as a result of COVID-19; however, we are always looking to fine-tune our services based on our customers’ feedback.”

The survey will ask for feedback on service, satisfaction, fare and COVID-19. As an incentive, each week RTA will randomly award one participant a free week’s worth of rides. At the end of the survey period, RTA will select one winner for a month’s worth of free rides.

To take the survey, visit www.iriderta.org/survey