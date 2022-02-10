DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get a free ride in Dayton by showing your Bengals pride this weekend, RTA says.

The Greater Dayton RTA said that on Friday through Sunday, anyone who greets the bus driver with “Who Dey” gets a ride at no charge. And while The RTA can’t paint the busses black and orange this weekend, the administrative building will be lit in Bengals colors for the big game. It can be found at the corner of Third and Main Streets in downtown Dayton.

Drivers and staff will also be cheering on their favorite team by wearing either Bengals or Rams gear while driving their routes.

Wearing Bengals gear of your own? Show us your Stripes here on WDTN.com