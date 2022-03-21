DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Seniors and individuals with disabilities will be able to bring a companion when they use the Greater Dayton RTA’s door-to-door service.

According to the RTA, beginning April 4, 2022, both an individual and their companion can ride for $5. The usual cost for the service is $5 for a one-way trip, but with the new promotion, both can ride for a total of $5.

To qualify, RTA said both individuals must be traveling to and from the same location at the same time and must notify the agency at the time of reservation.

The door-to-door service is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to all seniors ages 65 and older and individuals with disabilities. Trips must be scheduled three days in advance.

To book a trip, call (937) 425-8300.

RTA expanded its door-to-door service in October 2021 for essential trips such as medical appointments, pharmacy trips and trips to the grocery store. It was made possible through a federal 5310 program grant awarded by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.