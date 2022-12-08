Dayton RTA kicked off their Proudly Serving project with two themed busses for Kettering and Trotwood (Greater Dayton RTA)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — RTA bus riders in northern Montgomery County may notice a change to services in the new year.

The Northern Community Connector, a part of the Dayton RTA’s “What Connects You” redesign plan, is the first of many community connectors to come to the Dayton area. The first connector and adjusted Route 22 will take the place of Route 34 in the county, a release says.

(Photo: Greater Dayton RTA)

In northern Montgomery County, the new connector will reach from Union Road to Main Street in Trotwood, along Needmore, Shiloh Springs and Shoup Mill roads. The ending will be near the Kroger store in northeast Dayton along Brandt Pike.

Some locations that will be accessible to riders from this change include:

The new connector debuts on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Once the Dayton RTA is able to hire more drivers, more connectors will start to become available.