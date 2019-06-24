RTA route changes in place for ‘Lights in Flight’ fireworks event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is extending The Flyer’s service hours to allow fireworks spectators to use the route as a transportation option to and from the Lights in Flight Festival on July 3.

Officials say The Flyer will operate from 6 am until midnight on Wednesday, July 3. Because of street closures that will be in place, it will run on a detour route starting at 9 am that morning.

After the fireworks are over, several RTA Flyer buses will wait for passengers northbound on Patterson Avenue between Second and Third Streets, which should cut down on wait times.

Starting at 6 am on July 3, RTA buses will follow these routes:

The Flyer

Northbound, the Flyer will turn from Main Street, right onto First Street, right onto Patterson, right onto Second, and back to regular southbound routing on Main Street.

Photo: Greater Dayton RTA

Route 16

Riverside Drive will be closed. Route 16 riders should board the bus at Jefferson at 2nd streets or Helena at Riverside.

Route 5

Monument Street will be closed. Route 5 riders should board the bus at Ludlow between 2nd and 3rd streets.

Others:

Because Jefferson Street will be closed north of 3rd Street, all riders on Routes 7 – 8 – 9 – 12 – 14 – 16 – 43 and Routes 11- 17- 18- 19 should use Wright Stop Plaza to board the bus.

On Thursday, July 4, Route 14 will be rerouted around Main Street (Route 48) and West and East Franklin Street (State Route 725) for Centerville’s Americana Festival. Riders should catch their bus at the nearest stop outside of festival activities.

Additionally, riders should be aware that Thursday, July 4, all RTA buses will be on a Sunday service schedule due to the holiday. Regular bus times will resume Friday, July 5.

For more information, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.