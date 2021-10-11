DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority kicked off its Proudly Serving project today with two decorated buses from Kettering and Trotwood.

The Proudly Serving project is meant to pay tribute to the communities the RTA serves by displaying points of interest in the cities the buses travel, GDRTA said in a release.

“Too often in our busy lives we overlook the great places all around us in the communities we each call home,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA CEO. “These buses will highlight some of the great places in these diverse communities, and, we hope, foster increased community pride throughout Montgomery County.”

The RTA said it worked with a professional photographer to capture photos of 130 public locations around Montgomery County. These pictures are combined with fun facts, estimated population and the year the cities or townships were founded to create a design for each bus.

The RTA began with two buses decorated for Kettering and Trotwood, featuring sights such as the Fraze Pavilion and the Trotwood Government Building, as well as fun facts about each city.

“It feels good to be included. I realize we are the first of two (RTA is) starting out with, and it’s good to be first,” said Yvette Page, council member for Trotwood’s 2nd ward. “Most important is the vision of RTA and the collaboration of the RTA and the city of Trotwood, and that we are both here to serve the community.”

In total, the RTA says there will be 22 buses highlighting the different communities served by RTA’s traditional big bus service. The agency intends to roll out at least one bus a month over the next year.