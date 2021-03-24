RTA: Riders can give peace sign to drivers for free ride to vaccination appointment

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is making it easier for people to get a free ride to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

The RTA said anyone who is heading to or from a vaccination appointment can now give an RTA bus driver the V sign, also known as the peace sign, when they board to ride at no charge.

Riders can show the “V for vaccination” sign or proof of their appointment on any fixed-route bus.

“We want to ride safely together, and the best way for that to happen is for people to get vaccinated,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA Deputy CEO.

In addition, the RTA is offering a free shuttle service from Wright Stop Plaza, 4 S. Main St., Dayton, to vaccination sites at the Dayton Convention Center and Bethesda Temple.

Customers who do not have access to a bus route on the day and time of their appointment can still schedule their vaccine trip on RTA’s Connect service.

Connect reservations can be made seven days a week, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To schedule a trip, call 937-425-8300 and choose option 6.