RTA reminds riders of changes taking effect Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is making some changes to its routes and they want riders to know about them.

RTA said it periodically adjusts bus service in response to the needs of customers, communities, and businesses. A service change affecting several routes will begin Sunday, August 30. Timetables and route maps can be found at www.iriderta.org.

Route 1- Trip times at Wright Stop Plaza will be adjusted by 1-5 minutes on all weekday westbound trips departing at 5:08 p.m. and 5:26 p.m. The eastbound weekday trip leaving Third Street & Iona Avenue at 4:53 p.m. will be adjusted by three minutes.

Trip times at Wright Stop Plaza will be adjusted by 1-5 minutes on all weekday westbound trips departing at 5:08 p.m. and 5:26 p.m. The eastbound weekday trip leaving Third Street & Iona Avenue at 4:53 p.m. will be adjusted by three minutes. Route 2- Trip times at Wolf Road & Shiloh Springs Road and the Northwest Transit Center will be adjusted by 1-2 minutes on all weekday westbound trips departing Wright Stop Plaza at 3:09 p.m. Westbound weekday trip leaving the Eastown Transit Center at 1:51 p.m. will be adjusted by 3-5 minutes.

Trip times at Wolf Road & Shiloh Springs Road and the Northwest Transit Center will be adjusted by 1-2 minutes on all weekday westbound trips departing Wright Stop Plaza at 3:09 p.m. Westbound weekday trip leaving the Eastown Transit Center at 1:51 p.m. will be adjusted by 3-5 minutes. Route 7- Southbound weekday trips leaving Shoup Mill Road & Sue Ann Boulevard at 2:35 p.m. will be suspended.

Southbound weekday trips leaving Shoup Mill Road & Sue Ann Boulevard at 2:35 p.m. will be suspended. Route 8- Trip times at Riverview Avenue & Central Avenue will be adjusted three minutes earlier on departures at 9:54 a.m. through 11:34 a.m.

Trip times at Riverview Avenue & Central Avenue will be adjusted three minutes earlier on departures at 9:54 a.m. through 11:34 a.m. Route 14- The northbound weekday trip leaving Caldwell & Brown streets at 3:45 p.m. will be suspended.

The northbound weekday trip leaving Caldwell & Brown streets at 3:45 p.m. will be suspended. Route 17- The Saturday trip at 5:30 a.m. will be adjusted to 5:12 a.m. departing from Wright Stop Plaza instead of Shroyer Road & Dorothy Lane.

The Saturday trip at 5:30 a.m. will be adjusted to 5:12 a.m. departing from Wright Stop Plaza instead of Shroyer Road & Dorothy Lane. Route 43- Additional service will be added to southbound weekday trips to the Crocs distribution center at 4:42 p.m. There will also be added service to the Masonite facility Monday through Saturday. Northbound weekday trip times will include service at 5:42 a.m., 5:50 a.m., and 3:07 p.m. Southbound weekday trips will include service at 3:32 p.m. and 4:12 p.m. Saturday trips will include northbound service at 5:48 a.m., and southbound service at 3:52 p.m.

Additional service will be added to southbound weekday trips to the Crocs distribution center at 4:42 p.m. There will also be added service to the Masonite facility Monday through Saturday. Northbound weekday trip times will include service at 5:42 a.m., 5:50 a.m., and 3:07 p.m. Southbound weekday trips will include service at 3:32 p.m. and 4:12 p.m. Saturday trips will include northbound service at 5:48 a.m., and southbound service at 3:52 p.m. Route 65- There will be a route change to serve the bus stop on Cornell Drive.