RTA receives Auditor of the State Award for eighth time

RTA receives Auditor of the State Award for eight time since 2010 (Courtesy/RTA)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA was awarded the Auditor of the State award for the eighth time since 2010.

According to a release, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber presented the RTA with the award on Thursday for its audit of the fiscal year 2019.

“This award is the reflection of hard work and commitment to transparency – well done to the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority fiscal team for making good record keeping a priority,” Auditor Faber said.

The award is given to a select group of organizations across Ohio that meet strict guidelines set up by the State Auditor’s office. Each year, more than 6,000 state and local government agencies are audited across Ohio and only 5 percent of those qualify for the Auditor of the State Award.

The Auditor of the State Award designation has the following criteria:

Organizations must file a timely financial report in accordance with “Generally Accepted Accounting Principles”

The report must not contain any negative findings

The report must not contain any negative comments regarding ethics, questioned costs, or reconciliation

The RTA has now earned this award from the State of Ohio Auditor’s Office for 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.