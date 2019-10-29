RTA receives $6 million in new state funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over $6 million in new state funding has been awarded to the Greater Dayton RTA in new state funding by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), RTA said.

The new funding was part of nearly $45 million in state general revenue funding that will provide aid to 24 urban and 20 rural transit agencies.

Projects that will be funded by Dayton RTA include:

$375,000 in operating support to fund the 4th “Flyer” bus added to this popular, free downtown circulator service in 2019 to meet growing customer demand.

$686,000 to fund part of an order for 7 new 35′ buses to replace older “Flyer” bus models, along with a new community outreach bus.

$2,240,000 to fund part of an order of 12 dual-mode NexGen buses to replace 21-year-old electric trolley buses.

$500,000 to be used toward electric infrastructure system rebuilds.

$200,000 to be used toward a new mobile fare payment project.

$2,093,000 to help fund the maintenance of RTA buses and facilities.

“These funds will have tremendous impact not only in Dayton, but across the state, in helping public transit providers replace and maintain the vehicles and assets our riders use and depend upon every day,” said Robert Ruzinsky, deputy CEO of RTA. “In addition, transit systems will be able to start meeting the unique needs of younger riders who actively seek out public transit services, but desire them to be technology-based.”

