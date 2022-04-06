DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? The Greater Dayton RTA is paying bus drivers more as it continues to look for drivers to join its staff.

On Wednesday, April 6, the Dayton RTA said it is looking to hire 40 CDL drivers immediately. CDL drivers will now start at $18 an hour, up from $16.55 an hour, with annual raises of at least $1.50 per hour.

If you don’t have a CDL, you can still apply. The Dayton RTA is also hiring non-CDL drivers and providing training and licensing to allow employees to move up to driving the big bus. The RTA said it will be hiring 25 non-CDL drivers at $15.75 an hour, up from $14.48.

“Our bus drivers are the lifeblood of our transportation system,” said RTA CEO Bob Ruzinsky. “They provide millions of life-enhancing trips a year for our customers. At RTA, our team members are part of a lifelong family dedicated to serving the public. It’s rewarding work that makes you proud to serve each day.”

The RTA said it also offers the following benefits:

14% contribution to your state pension account

Up to $26,000 a year toward family medical insurance

Dental insurance

Paid time off

A team atmosphere

To apply to be a driver for the GDRTA, click here.