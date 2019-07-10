RTA providing free rides to tornado benefit concert

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides on their entire system July 13 in order to make sure all residents have a way to attend the Dayton Strong Benefit Concert for The Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund.

The concert will be held at RiverScape MetroPark from 1 pm until 6 pm.

“RTA is supporting a variety of efforts to assist our community as it rebounds from this terrible disaster and we hope to help drive a great turnout that day,” said RTA CEO Mark Donaghy.

All fixed-route and paratransit services will be offered free of charges. Eligible customers who would like to book a trip to the concert using RTA Connect should call the RTA Call Center in advance at 937-425-8300.

The concert was put together through a community partnership between Five Rivers MetroParks, Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education, The Dayton Foundation, and several other community partners.

The event is free, but donations of any amount are welcome.

For more information about the concert, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.