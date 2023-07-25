DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Tuesday, August 8, the Greater Dayton RTA will be offering free rides system-wide to ensure that everyone can vote in the special election if they choose.

Since 2018, the RTA has been providing free rides for all elections. A release said, “RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right.”

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app to find the bus stop nearest to their polling location. The app is free to download and available on Android and Apple devices. Real-time planning information can also be found by clicking here.

To find your polling location, visit the Montgomery County Board of Election’s website by clicking here.